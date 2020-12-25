Singer Imelda May shares poignant Christmas moment

Imelda May during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, to be aired on BBC One on Friday.

Musician Imelda May has been reunited with her parents for the first time in “almost a year”.

The Irish singer-songwriter, 46, shared a black and white photograph on Twitter, alongside a poignant message revealing her mother, who has dementia, had recognised her.

After early Dec flight, Isolation and negative COVID test I got to see my beloved parents. Itâs been almost a year. Dementiaâs stealing my mother but she knew me âYouâre here at last!!! Iâve been looking for you everywhere! That feels betterâ. It sure does.

Happy Christmas. â¤ï¸â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kxoF2E2Ewh — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) December 25, 2020

May recently released an album of poetry, titled Slip Of The Tongue, which tackles themes including lockdown, domestic abuse and family.

It also features a poem, written during the pandemic, called Stay.

PA Media