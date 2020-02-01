Singer Grimes has revealed she suffered “complications” early on in her pregnancy and that she was “woefully ill-prepared” to have a baby.

Singer Grimes says she was ‘woefully ill-prepared’ for pregnancy

The 31-year-old, reportedly in a relationship with the billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk, sparked rumours she was expecting with an Instagram post last month.

She has now confirmed it in a candid message to fans, as she discussed the difficulties of being pregnant while preparing for the release of a new album.

Alongside a selfie, she wrote: “Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby??

“I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz.”

Grimes, a Canadian singer-songwriter, asked fans what their experiences of having a baby were like, admitting did not feel ready.

She said: “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly (really) understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said being pregnant has had a positive impact on her songwriting, but that “anything physical” has proven difficult.

She also revealed she feels “less capable of bravery” in facing online trolls.

“But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here,” Grimes added.

Grimes has not confirmed who the father of the baby is, though it has been speculated to be Musk, who she has been linked with since 2018.

They walked the red carpet of the Met Gala together in May of that year. And Musk, 48, commented under the singer’s baby bump picture, writing on Twitter: “X is Y.”

