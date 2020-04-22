Singalong version of Beatles film Yellow Submarine to air

A singalong version of The Beatles’ animated film Yellow Submarine is set to air this weekend.

The film, which was released in cinemas in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original film’s release, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Yellow Submarine includes some of the band’s biggest hits, including Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty Four, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, All You Need Is Love and It’s All Too Much.

The restored singalong version of the film will display lyrics at the bottom of the screen to encourage viewers to join in with the songs.

Yellow Submarine will be broadcast on the streaming platform at 5pm on Saturday on the official Beatles channel.

PA Media