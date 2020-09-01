Sinead O'Connor 'very excited' to begin training as healthcare professional

Sinead O'Connor on The Late Late Show on RTE One

LEGENDARY singer Sinead O’Connor has announced she is going to train as a healthcare professional.

O’Connor, who also goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat following her 2018 conversion to Islam, announced the news to fans today on Twitter.

“Very excited to be starting college in a few weeks,” O’Connor said, adding she would be doing a Fetac level 5 healthcare support course.

“Still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I'm between albums and tours,” she said.

Very excited to be starting college in a few weeks : ) Fetac Level 5 Healthcare Support. Am still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I'm between albums and tours — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) September 1, 2020

The tweet was sent from a separate account – one she uses for more personal updates - to her verified one, which focuses on her music and touring.

Her management company, Northern Ireland-based 67 Management, confirmed to the Irish Independent it was legitimate.

However a statement suggested she was not available to further discuss her planned healthcare path.

“Unfortunately Sinead isn't available for comment at this time,” a statement said.

O’Connor has a range of shows planned for 2021 in both the US and Europe.

She recently hit out at anti-mask demonstrations in Dublin, telling organisers not to use her music.

Online Editors