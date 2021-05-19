Sinéad O’Connor reeling after Bette Midler praises her upcoming memoir

Sinéad O’Connor has been left stunned after Better Midler praised her memoir and said she was “right about everything”.

Taking to Twitter, the American singing legend shared a positive review of the book, Rememberings, which is due to be released on June 1.

In response to Bette posting the review, the Irish singer said: “Oh my effing God! Bette Midler! I have adored her for years! Her tweet had totally made my day!! What a wonderful joy to wake up to!!! Love you, Bette... so much.”

Under Bette’s tweet, O’Connor added: “OMG! Bette!!!' You have no idea how much I have always adored you! Always wanted to sing with you! Your tweet had made my day!!! I love you”

The American singer and actress, who has two million followers on Twitter, shared a review of Sinéad's memoir on the social media site.

It read: “She is brilliant and so real. Always. When O’Connor tore up the pope photo, she was spot on and brave.

“Only spineless people with little depth faulted her. I am also a recovering Catholic, and the hypocrisy, greed and misogyny of the church is astounding.

“It’s hard to forget that specific pope as he said wearing condoms was a ‘sin’ in countries ravaged by AIDS. Morally bereft.

“O’Connor, on the other hand, is simply who she is and not interested in appeasing anyone or making false moral claims.

“Love, love, love her. I know what it’s like to be a woman who speaks honestly and not in a fake demure way.

“We pay a price, but as we age, we really appreciate ourselves and care not what others think. Go girl.”

Oh my effing God! Bette Midler! I have adored her for years! Her tweet had totally made my day!! What a wonderful joy to wake up to!!!

Love you, Bette... so much. https://t.co/jTAa8qdSH3 — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) May 19, 2021

Publishers of the memoir, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books, are calling the book a "revelatory" account of O'Connor's life.

It will tell of her childhood in Dublin through such triumphs as her cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, and through her many controversies and her struggles with mental illness.

The memoir also recounts her infamous appearance on the US comedy show Saturday Night Live in 1992 when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II in protest of the Catholic Church's attempts to cover up child sexual abuse.