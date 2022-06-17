Sinead O’Connor cancels all upcoming live performances including her appearance at Galway International Arts Festival.

This decision to not perform live in 2022, is due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her son Shane earlier this year.

In a statement from her management team, they explained how this has not been an easy decision for Ms O’Connor but that she is prioritising her health and wellbeing at this time.

“We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O'Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” they said.

“This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time.”

They expressed thanks to Ms O’Connor’s friends and fans who have been supportive and understanding throughout this difficult period.

“The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.

“We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Sinead's worldwide agency ICM who have handled this with the utmost respect and dignity and have worked tirelessly,” they added.

“We would also extend our gratitude for the continuing support and understanding of local and international promoters.”

Ticket holders for her planned concert at the Heineken Big Top as part of the Galway International Arts Festival on July 24th will be contacted directly by the ticketing agent they booked with.

The musician had planned to play gigs throughout the summer, including appearances at Live at the Marquee, the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin and in Portlaw at Curraghmore House.

All ticket holder for her Iveagh Gardens gig on July 17th will be refunded.

Ms O’Connor announced the news of her son via Twitter in January saying: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My Baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Her son Shane was found dead in the Bray area on January 8th after a missing person’s search for the 17-year-old was sent out.

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information