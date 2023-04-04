| 9.3°C Dublin

Simultaneous charity raves to take place in Liverpool and Kyiv

Rave UKraine will see the two events being live-streamed to one another.

The event is part of EuroFestival (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Two raves will take place simultaneously in Liverpool and Kyiv next month to raise money for the ongoing humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

Rave UKraine, which will take place on May 7, will see one party taking place in two cities at the same time, with each being live-streamed to the other to make “one singular, unifying rave”.

