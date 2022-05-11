Sigrid reveals she wrote new album with Glastonbury in mind

Sigrid has spoken about her new album How To Let Go (Doug Peters/PA)

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid has revealed she wrote her latest album with Glastonbury Festival in mind, despite not knowing she would be offered a spot on the 2022 line-up.

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, known as Sigrid, released her second album How To Let Go last week.

Speaking to The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music, the 25-year-old said: “I made songs for Glastonbury before they offered to play.”

Sigrid previously performed at Glastonbury in 2019, playing on the festival’s Other Stage.

“Glasto is one of my favourite festivals. I love how that festival is also more than a festival, it’s a village,” she continued.

“Glasto is, I think it’s six times bigger than my home town… I remember having visually Glastonbury in my mind.”

Sigrid said the festival inspired a song on the new album, saying: “Thinking it sounds like six, seven PM when the sun sets. Maybe a light drizzle of rain, but it’s also the sunset.

“And then maybe thunder comes in towards the guitar solo towards the end. That was my vision for the song.”

The singer, whose first album, Sucker Punch, reached number four on the official UK albums chart, also revealed she enjoys listening to her own music.

She told Judd: “I listen to them. I feel like I want to write the songs that I wish I had in my playlist.

“I don’t love every song that I’ve ever written in my entire life. But most of them I think. Yeah. Pretty good.”

Speaking about the difference between her first and second albums, Sigrid said How To Let Go is a more “organic” record.

“Sucker Punch, the first album, was a lot of heavy sense,” she said.

“It’s more an electronic pop record. Whereas this album feels more of a folky rock pop album, I guess. There’s a lot more guitars, bass, live drums, a lot of harmonies.

“And the songwriting is how it always is with me. It’s pretty, it’s a lot of classic songwriting, but also pretty fresh, I think. And a lot of catchy melodies, of course.”

The full interview with Sigrid is available to listen to on The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music.