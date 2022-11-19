Short but sublime: 10 great albums that clock in at under 30 minutes

Albums? They used to be denoted by the letters “LP”, which, as anyone over the age of 50 will tell you, stands for “long player”.

In the 1970s prog-rock era, the double (and, in rare cases, triple) LP format became the norm, all the better for long-winded concepts to unfold over four sides of vinyl. Most albums had a playing length somewhere between 35-45 minutes (about 20 mins per side, such time dictated by the technology then available for decent sound quality) until the arrival in 1982 of the CD and the first commercial CD players.

The discs could hold up to 75-80 minutes of music and would become a staple of music collections for decades until the arrival of digital listening platforms such as iTunes and Spotify. Online formats, however, highlighted an increasing tendency to listen only to tracks and not albums in their entirety, so in the interests of appealing to music lovers with short attention spans, we present 10 albums you can listen to in less time than it takes to watch an episode of Fair City, including ad breaks.

Aretha Franklin

Lady Soul (1968)

Recorded in Muscle Shoals studios in Alabama, produced by Jerry Wexler and featuring songs such as Chain of Fools, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone — what could go wrong with Aretha Franklin’s 12th studio album? The answer is nothing. Most of us could name singers who have based their careers or part of them on Franklin’s songs, but this most fittingly named piece of work contains a trailblazing level of swagger that started with her 1967 album I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You) and continued with 1968’s Aretha Arrives. On Lady Soul, however, she minted her powerhouse signature soul style with poise and majesty. Time: 28.41

Nico

Desertshore (1970)

Sandwiched between her albums The Marble Index (1969) and The End… (1974), this is regarded by Velvet Underground and Nico fans as something of a lost classic. All of the signature if obdurate ingredients are here: monotone Teutonic vocal delivery, droning harmonium, musical (including piano and cello) and production assistance by Nico’s former bandmate John Cale. The outcome is an album that was once viewed as the epitome of avant-garde (that is, difficult to listen to in comparison to what was popular) but which is now an elegant example of sparse and compelling serious music. Cale, who co-produced with Joe Boyd, likened the music to 20th-century classical, which may have been more than generous. What is more certain, however, is Desertshore’s divisiveness. Time: 28.51

Serge Gainsbourg

Histoire De Melody Nelson (1971)

Concept albums usually take much longer than 30 minutes for their tales to unfold, but Serge Gainsbourg, the French songwriter and somewhat provocative flâneur, manages to squeeze in a storyline that concerns a relationship between the album’s middle-aged narrator and the titular 15-year-old schoolgirl. Questionable plotline aside, the innovative and fusion of what became a template for trip-hop (Bristol’s Portishead and Tricky owed Gainsbourg at least a decent bottle of wine and a few packets of Gauloises) caused the album to be regarded as one of the greatest French language pop albums. Time: 27.57

Nick Drake

Pink Moon (1972)

English songwriter Nick Drake’s final album received scant appreciation on its release. Even after three albums, it was clear to his UK record label (Island, which at this time was one of the most artistically progressive) that Drake was never going to be a typical ‘hit’ songwriter. His vocals were too whisper-quiet and his lyrics too serious. Pink Moon consolidated this by being completely solo/acoustic, the songs focusing on depression (not necessarily Drake’s). As is so often the case, critical plaudits arrived decades later, long after his death aged 26 in 1974. “Few records have ever embodied the eternal human ailment known as melancholy with such grace and assurance,” noted writer John Harris almost 30 years after the album’s release. Time: 28.22

The Ramones in New York City. Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The Ramones in New York City. Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The Ramones

Ramones (1976)

In the context of pop/punk, it doesn’t get any leaner than this. Four guys, black leather jackets, ripped jeans, worn sneakers, songs that never reach three minutes and titles symptomatic of the era. Yet the likes of Judy is a Punk, Beat on the Brat, Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue, Loudmouth, Blitzkrieg Bop, I Don’t Wanna Go Down to the Basement and I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You (along with subsequent albums Leave Home, Rocket to Russia and Road to Ruin) have claimed their place in rock music as pivotal, insurrectionist game-changers by being pop songs played very fast and very loud. John Cooper Clarke got it right: “The Ramones understood it was better to have clever lyrics about moronic subjects than the other way around.” Time: 29.04

Prince. Photo by Virginia Turbett/Redferns

Prince. Photo by Virginia Turbett/Redferns

Prince

Dirty Mind (1980)

Prince’s third album (and its cover) prepared the tone for the perception of him in the public eye: flirty, androgynous, unembarrassed to state sexual preferences. The music is what you might expect given the year it was released, with funk, dance and disco launching the groundwork for urban black music in the first half of the 1980s. The album’s explicit themes, however, caught everyone off guard and — as if given implicit permission — are credited for paving the way for similarly unambiguous works by other artists. Topics such as sex addiction (Do it All Night), incest (Sister), oral sex (Head), sexual liberation (Uptown) and threesomes (When You Were Mine) are broached with Prince’s trademark flourish. Time: 28.55

The Lemonheads

It’s a Shame About Ray (1992)

Mixing alternative rock (as made commercially digestible by Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind) with mellow, melodic pop/folksy guitars catapulted Boston’s the Lemonheads from relative obscurity in 1991 to the lead singer Evan Dando being voted one of People magazine’s ‘Most Beautiful’ in 1993. One of the reasons for such widespread recognition was the music, the alt-rock/pop blend of which was described as ‘bubblegrunge’. Another was the band’s version of Simon & Garfunkel’s Mrs Robinson (not included on the album’s original release), which became unavoidable on radio and MTV. Yet another was Dando’s certified touch as a skilled if blasé pop song confectioner, as evidenced on the title track, Confetti, My Drug Buddy and several more. Time: 29.46

Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney (1995)

It was a relatively slow process from forming in Olympia, Washington, and becoming critics’ favourites to being the support act for Pearl Jam in 2003, but punk rock/riot grrl band Sleater-Kinney got there through perseverance and great songs. Their self-titled debut kick-started everything, with the aforementioned music critics falling over each other. “One of the things that make us real,” said original member Corin Tucker, “is that we’re vulnerable” — and the songs here prove this. Short and sweet/sour it may be, but almost 30 years down the line, this album remains a furious blast of emotion and a profound statement of intent. Time: 22.45

Against Me!

Transgender Dysphoria Blues (2014)

Described as an album of “career-defining clarity”, punk/metal band Against Me!’s sixth studio album focuses on autobiographical gender dysphoria issues as experienced by lead singer and primary songwriter Laura Jane Grace, who came out as a transgender woman in 2012. Two years later, Against Me! released this album. Grace’s decision to realign her gender identity won her much praise within the punk rock community and reaffirmed the band’s authenticity. Transgender Dysphoria Blues, meanwhile, became the band’s highest-charting album in the US. If you like serrated punk rock with a sharp intelligent edge and vibrant lyrics that chart life-changing topics, here you go. Time: 28.43

Teyana Taylor's KTSE was produced by Kanye West

Teyana Taylor's KTSE was produced by Kanye West

Teyana Taylor

KTSE (2018)

KTSE (Keep That Same Energy) is the second album by US singer/actor Teyana Taylor, who came to prominence in 2011 when she signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. Produced by West, KTSE is a stylish, smooth R&B/soul/hip-hop amalgam that she has yet to better. West’s input, from production and co-writing to vocal contributions (on Hurry) might be apparent, but Taylor’s voice is both sumptuous and unforced, and shines on songs such as 3Way, No Manners and Gonna Love Me (on which she vocally references, pitch perfectly, Minnie Riperton). Time: 22.53