Sheryl Crow blasts Trump immigration policy at Isle of Wight Festival

Speaking ahead of her performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, the All I Wanna Do singer criticised Mr Trump for his comments saying that illegal immigrants should be deported “immediately, with no judges or court cases” claiming the system “is a mockery to good immigration policy”.

Sheryl Crow didn’t hold back in her criticism of Donald Trump (David Jensen/PA)

The 56-year-old said: “Well, it would be interesting if his wife was deported. Our country was founded on immigrants.

“There would be no Donald Trump had his family who changed their name had not come to America and that’s how we got started.