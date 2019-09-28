Sheeran takes up the brushes

Ed Sheeran has shown off another artistic side during a break from touring.

The singer-songwriter posted a series of pictures to Instagram showing him “having a splash around” with paint, creating a series of multi-coloured canvasses.

The 28-year-old started touring his latest album Divide in March 2017 in Turin, Italy, and wrapped up in Chantry Park in his native Suffolk last month.

The four shows marked the end of his record-breaking tour, on which he has played more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans.

In a post accompanying the pictures, Sheeran wrote: “Spent an entire month since tour ended painting, which I’ve never done before. Had so much fun doing it.

“If I’m honest I felt a bit useless once tour had ended, coz singing, writing and gigging is all I’ve ever known, so it’s nice to find a new way to be creative.

“I’d recommend anyone getting a few paints and having a splash around, it’s so fun. Righto – back to hibernation x”

PA Media