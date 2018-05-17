After playing to sell-out crowds in Cork and Galway, it was finally the turn of Dublin to welcome Ed Sheeran.

After playing to sell-out crowds in Cork and Galway, it was finally the turn of Dublin to welcome Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran on song as he brings magic to capital in first of sell-out gigs

Some 50,000 fans from across the country descended on Phoenix Park last night to watch the first night of his three Dublin concerts.

The singer opened his show with a soaring rendition of 'Castle On The Hill' before he greeted the crowd. "What's up Dublin? I'm hopefully going to play some songs that you know, and if you don't, just pretend you do," he said.

Anna Quinn, Orla Droney and Niamh Quinn, all from Blanchardstown, Dublin, make their way to the concert in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

He quickly had the audience singing along to 'The A-Team' and 'Don't'. If he didn't already have the adoration of the crowd, Ed won them over by praising Irish audiences as the best in the world.

"I know a lot of musicians always say 'this is the best crowd ever' and the crowd are like, 'I bet you say that to all girls'. But every musician I know says that the best crowds are in Ireland," he said to cheers from fans. Sunshine and warm temperatures greeted revellers, many of whom are regulars at Sheeran gigs. Dubliner Beth Sheehan (18) saw Ed before and was so impressed she jumped at the chance to buy a ticket to his next round of Irish gigs.

"I saw him in Croke Park before and he was just so good that I had to come back. He's just so genuine. He cares about his fans and that's what I love about him," she said. Erica Greenwood (16), from Castleknock, went to the 'Sing' star's concert in Croke Park in 2015 and he quickly became her favourite performer. "He's my favourite singer; every word of his songs speaks to the individual listening. He is unbelievable," she said.

Irish Independent