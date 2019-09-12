Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share bizarre kissing video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have shared a bizarre video of themselves kissing.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating since June, were filmed kissing on stage during Mendes’ concert in Toronto this week.

After the public display of affection, Canadian singer-songwriter Mendes, 21, said fans criticised their technique, saying they kissed “like fish”.

In a video response shared with his 51 million Instagram followers, Mendes said: “So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and it looks weird, how we kiss like fish.

“We just want to show you how we really kiss.”

He and Cuban-American pop star Cabello, 22, then began an exaggerated form of kissing, licking each other’s faces.

Both laughed as the video finished.

Confused fans took to the comment section, with one writing: “Oh my God.”

Another said: “This is ingrained in my brain forever.”

Someone else wrote: “This was so painful.”

Mendes and Cabello are said to have started dating in June, around the release of their chart-topping single Senorita.

They have been pictured together throughout the summer and took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August for a steamy performance of Senorita.

PA Media