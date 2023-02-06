| 3°C Dublin

Shania Twain graces Grammys red carpet in cow-print inspired suit and hat

The five-time Grammy winner hailed the year’s crop of nominees as ‘one of the best talent’ pools in a ‘long time’.

Shania Twain graced the red carpet of the 65th annual Grammy awards in a cow-print inspired suit and towering hat on Sunday night (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Shania Twain graced the red carpet of the 65th annual Grammy awards in a cow-print inspired suit and towering hat on Sunday night (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Shania Twain graced the red carpet of the 65th annual Grammy awards in a cow-print inspired suit and towering hat on Sunday night.

The five-time Grammy winner hailed the year’s crop of nominees as “one of the best talent years in a long time”, as she arrived at the star-studded event.

