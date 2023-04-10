| 6.9°C Dublin

Shakira ‘begs’ the media to respect her children’s right to privacy

In a lengthy Instagram post, written in Spanish on Monday, the singer addressed journalists and members of the media.

By Michael Bedigan, PA

Shakira has “begged” members of the media to respect her children’s privacy, speaking “not as an artist, but as a mother”.

The Columbian pop singer, 46, acknowledged there is a high level of interest in her own life but requested that her two sons, Milan and Sasha, be allowed to live a “healthy and happy life”.

