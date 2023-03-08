| -0.2°C Dublin

Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock on punk music being ‘small brick in wall of change’

The former Sex Pistols’ bassist will join Blondie and headliner Iggy Pop for a one-off show this summer in London which will be a celebration of punk.

Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols (Matt Crossick/PA) Expand

Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Glen Matlock has said he feels punk music can be a “small brick in the wall of change” to help voice people’s frustration during politically turbulent times.

The former Sex Pistols’ bassist will join Blondie and headliner Iggy Pop for a one-off show this summer in London, titled Dog Day Afternoon, which will be a celebration of the genre.

