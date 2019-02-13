Seven women claim singer Ryan Adams ‘was inappropriate’

Seven women claim singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual – and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive, reports claim.

In the New York Times story, a 20-year-old female musician says the 44-year-old had inappropriate conversations with her while she was 15 and 16.

Identified by her middle name Ava, she said that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

for years, Ryan Adams has used his influence in music to lure in and emotionally torment women@melenar & I talked to some, including Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers & a young woman who says her sexual texts w Adams while she was underage killed her dreams https://t.co/OuGkTDzyNQ — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 13, 2019

Adams’ ex-wife, the actress and singer Mandy Moore, says Adams was psychologically abusive toward her.

Their divorce was made official in 2016.

The Times said the accounts have been corroborated by family members or friends who were present at the time.

Managers for Adams did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but a lawyer for Adams denied the claims to the Times.

Press Association