Serena Williams records topless music video for breast cancer awareness

Serena Williams covers her bare chest with her hands and sings a cover of The Divinyls’ hit I Touch Myself in a new video to promote breast cancer awareness.

Serena Williams covers her bare chest with her hands and sings a cover of The Divinyls’ hit I Touch Myself in a new video to promote breast cancer awareness.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she looks straight into the camera for the rendition.

She wrote: “This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.

“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.”

Singer Amphlett died in 2013 at the age of 53.

It is not Williams’ first music video – she has previously appeared in the video for Sorry from Beyonce’s album Lemonade.

Press Association