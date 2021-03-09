Selena Gomez suggests her music career may be coming to an end

Selena Gomez revealed she is considering retiring from music over concerns she is not being taken seriously (Ian West/PA)

Selena Gomez revealed she is considering retiring from music over concerns she is not being taken seriously.

The singer, actress and TV host, 28, has enjoyed a successful pop career, with all three of her studio albums reaching the top of the charts in the US.

Her best-known singles include Good For You, Same Old Love and Hands To Myself.

However Gomez told Vogue she feels she does not get the respect she deserves and may walk away from music.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

Gomez said her 2019 single Love You To Lose Me was “the best song I’ve ever released”, but “for some people it still wasn’t enough”.

She added: “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Gomez told Vogue she wants to spend more time producing and to “give myself a real shot at acting”.

Gomez has had a varied TV and film career. She got her start as a child star appearing on Barney & Friends before her big break came in Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Her film credits include Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die and A Rainy Day In New York.

Gomez served as executive producer on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented, as well as on the 2020 romcom The Broken Hearts Gallery.

PA Media