Selena Gomez recalls uncomfortable experience at Ed Sheeran concert

Selena Gomez has admitted she “soiled” herself after getting stuck in traffic on the way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The 27-year-old pop star made the shocking confession during an appearance on Kiss Breakfast to promote her new album, Rare.

The topic of conversation turned to a recent trip she took to watch the Shape Of You hit-maker play at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

She told the show: “Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl.

“There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say ‘down there’, in that area.

“I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit.

“I was that excited but I didn’t want to leave.

“So I kind of just went ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert’.”

The former Disney Channel star is currently promoting Rare, her first album since 2015’s Revival.

She said she had played some of the record to her close friend Taylor Swift and her parents.

“I played some of it for Taylor,” she said.

“I’ll never forget when I did play the video for Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now at her house with her parents.

“It was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade, and love her family as well…

“She played it and her and her mum just started crying. Just tears and tears…

“It wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her.

“It was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things – the abuse, the emotional chaos.

“It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief. To see she and her mum feel that way, it was very sweet.”

