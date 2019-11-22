Selena Gomez announces new album and release date

The pop star’s as-yet-untitled third record will arrive on January 10 next year, she said on Twitter.

It will be Gomez’s first album since 2015’s Revival. Gomez said: “This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon. ❤ https://t.co/eCVHEDaA0P pic.twitter.com/e1LA3yUQ2W — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 21, 2019

The 27-year-old said the title, art and track list are “coming soon”.

Last month Gomez released two songs from the album, including the ballad Lose You To Love Me, widely believed to have been written about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In June, former Disney Channel star Gomez appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and said she had nearly completed the long-awaited album.

“I’m just relieved,” Gomez said. “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I’m relieved.”

The “huge moments” she has experienced include being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus, undergoing a kidney transplant and her break-up with Bieber.

