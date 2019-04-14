Celebrities partied in Coachella as Hollywood decamped to the California desert for the weekend.

Celebrities partied in Coachella as Hollywood decamped to the California desert for the weekend.

Selena Gomez among celebrities spotted at Coachella

The annual music festival takes place in the Southern California city of Indio and regularly attracts A-list stars, both on and off-stage.

This year, Childish Gambino opened the show with a headline set on Friday night while Tame Impala is in the top slot on Saturday and Ariana Grande will close things out on Sunday.

Selena Gomez – who made as surprise appearance as a performer on Friday alongside DJ Snake and Cardi B – will be amongst the crowds on Coachella’s second night.

She posted a picture to Instagram along with her friend Theresa Mingus, captioning the post: “Coachella for the night with T.”

Super model Gigi Hadid was also spotted among the audience and wore a multi-coloured jacket teamed with white trousers and practical black boots.

She shared a picture of her outfit to Instagram and wrote: “back! day one.”

Singer Halsey was another attendee, posting a picture alongside the musician Yungblud, writing: “ok fine I’ll come.”

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stood out in pair of jeans in the California desert, telling her Instagram followers she was in a”field of dreams”.

Australian model Shanina Shaik wore cowboy boots teamed with denim shorts, writing that she was “on the go” at Coachella.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens posed alongside sister Stella. Also spotted were Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Press Association