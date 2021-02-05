Sea shanty star Nathan Evans hopes to work with Brian May after chart success

Viral sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans is hoping to work with Brian May after reaching number two in the singles chart.

The 26-year-old, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, currently sits behind Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License with the 220 Kid and Billen Ted remix of his song Wellerman, according to the Official Charts Company.

He fended off competition from rap duo Fredo and Dave’s Money Talks at number three, The Kid Laroi’s Without You at number four and Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals’ Don’t Play at number five.

Evans quit his job as a postman after helping to kick-start a viral craze of sea-shantying on TikTok and signing a record deal with Polydor Records.

He told the PA news agency he would “definitely” like to collaborate with Queen guitarist May.

Speaking ahead of the chart announcement on Friday, he said: “I woke up this morning and I saw something on Instagram and I nearly passed out. It was Brian May had done a wee guitar solo on his Instagram.

“He said, ‘I have seen Nathan Evans’ and at the end he said, ‘God bless you all and especially Nathan Evans’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god’.

“That was Brian May sitting there. It’s Brian May. I don’t think I could say no to that.”

Famous names including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ronan Keating and Gary Barlow have also joined in with the trend and recorded their own sea shanty covers.

A full album may be in the works with Evans predicting it could feature a mix of his own compositions and traditional songs.

He said: “I have got songs already that I have wrote, that I have created. It’s just a matter of a discussion at the minute. Like, what is going to happen next?

“And seeing what ideas are better than others and seeing where to go. I have got music already here so. I am always working on new ideas.

“Whenever I get 10 minutes in I am sitting down trying to write a wee song or trying to think of ideas. Definitely there is content there.”

Evans has also been writing songs about lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic which he hopes will act as a reminder that “it will all pass”.

PA Media