Scotland’s electronic music industry worth £550m – report

The report was commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association.

The report looks at the impact of the electronic music industry (Sergii Pavlov sad/Alamy/PA) Expand

Close

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Scotland’s electronic music industry is worth £550 million to the economy, according to a new report.

The report was commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association (NIAT) to examine the economic contribution and the cultural significance of the electronic music industry to the UK economy.

