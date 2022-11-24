Saturdays star Mollie King welcomes baby girl with fiance Stuart Broad

Mollie King and Stuart Broad announced their engagement in January 2021 (Ian West/PA)

The Saturdays star Mollie King has welcomed her first child with her fiance cricketer Stuart Broad, saying the pair “have never been so in love”.

The couple announced the news with a joint post on Instagram which showed King cradling the baby girl dressed in a white fluffy onesie and another of Broad kissing her face while holding her.

They also revealed the newborn’s name, writing: “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love.”

King’s bandmate Rochelle Humes was among the first to offer her congratulations, writing “gorgeous”.

Her fellow presenters at BBC Radio 1 also shared their best wishes, with Clara Amfo commenting “YEAAAAH” and Zoe Ball saying “congratulations! ahhh there’s no love like it”.

The singer hosts a number of BBC Radio shows including one with Matthew Edmondson.

King, 35, and Broad, 36, announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.

English cricketer Broad was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.