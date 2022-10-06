Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)

World-famous soprano Sarah Brightman has said “the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The singer said she hoped to inspire others “as I have been from those before me” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Brightman is the world’s biggest-selling soprano, having pioneered the classical crossover music movement, and is famed for possessing a vocal range of over three octaves.

She made her West End musical theatre debut 1981, in Cats, and met composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, before going on to star in several Broadway musicals, including the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway.

The pair were briefly married in 1984 before separating in 1990, though they remain on friendly terms.

Expand Close The world-famous soprano said she hoped to inspire others ‘as I have been from those before me’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The world-famous soprano said she hoped to inspire others ‘as I have been from those before me’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

She was joined at the ceremony on Thursday by US actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Emilie Kouatchou, and choreographer Anthony Van Laast, who gave remarks ahead of the presentation.

In her own speech, Brightman said: “The Walk of Fame, it is indeed a fitting name for how we arrive on this glittering sidewalk.

“Anyone who has set foot on the stage knows that the road to an occasion such as this is taken step by step.

“Each step moving one onto higher levels and greater achievements, the hard work the navigation the sacrifice and although true these are grand words

“Because none of these actions we decide on come without being inspired, and inspiration in all its forms arrives from something that has already been.”

The measure of any artist is how they inspire the future, and today has allowed me to take a sweet honourable step on the sidewalk, to hopefully inspire others as I have been from those before me Sarah Brightman

She continued: “The measure of any artist is how they inspire the future, and today has allowed me to take a sweet honourable step on the sidewalk, to hopefully inspire others as I have been from those before me.”

Video of the Day

Brightman thanked her mother and father who had introduced her to the arts and provided for her at the start of her career.

She also singled out the “indomitable” Lloyd Webber for creating her breakout parts and other collaborators including Swedish pop sensation Abba, before thanking the rest of her family.

“Believe me, today we are all in this star together,” she said.

Born and raised in Berkhamsted, England, Brightman began singing and dancing at the age of three, and began her career as a member of the television dance troupe, Hot Gossip, releasing several successful disco hit singles as a solo performer.

Brightman remains among the world’s most prominent performers, with global sales of 30 million units having received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

Expand Close (Myung Jung Kim/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

She has been invited to perform at high-profile prestigious events around the world including the 2007 Concert For Diana and The Kennedy Centre Honours.

Brightman is also the first artist to have been invited to perform the theme song at the Olympic Games on two occasions.

Later this month, she will entertain her “first exclusive Las Vegas engagement” at The Venetian Resort.

Her star is the 2,736th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the category of Live Theatre/ Live Performance.

It is located at 6243 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pantages Theatre.