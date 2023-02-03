| 10.6°C Dublin

Sam Smith ‘truly overwhelmed’ after Gloria goes straight to number one spot

The singer secured further chart success after lead single, Unholy, also reached the top of the charts last year.

Sam Smith has secured their third Official Number One album with Gloria (Official Charts Company/PA) Expand

Sam Smith has secured their third Official Number One album with Gloria (Official Charts Company/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sam Smith has said they are “truly overwhelmed” after scoring their third number one album.

Gloria is the fourth record from the 30-year-old pop vocalist, who is due to perform at the Grammys this weekend, and features collaborations with Koffee, Jessie Reyez and Ed Sheeran.

