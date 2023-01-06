Sam Smith to be first Saturday Night Live musical guest of 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam Smith will be the first musical guest of 2023 on popular US comedy series Saturday Night Live, it has been announced.

The British singer will join White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, as she makes her hosting debut on January 21.

Writing on his Instagram story, Smith said they were “honoured” to be performing on SNL again.

They made their musical debut on the show in 2014, performing their hit songs Stay With Me and Lay Me Down.

Reacting to the news on social media, Smith wrote on their Instagram story: “Honoured to be performing on this special stage again.

“Get ready for some fun x.”

It comes one month after Smith appeared alongside Cyndi Lauper for a special performance at the White House, to help celebrate the signing of a federal law protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial couples.

Announcements about the first two SNL shows of 2023 were made on Thursday night on social media.

Actor Michael B Jordan will also make his hosting debut, with musical guest Lil Baby on January 28.