Sam Smith strips off to promote body positivity

Sam Smith stripped off as he urged fans to celebrate their “beautiful human” bodies.

Sam Smith stripped off as he urged fans to celebrate their “beautiful human” bodies.

The chart-topping singer has been open about his struggles with body image and last month revealed he underwent liposuction surgery at the age of 12 after being targeted by bullies.

Smith, 26, shared a topless selfie with his 12 million Instagram followers on Wednesday and said he spent the day naked to “celebrate this bod”.

Sam Smith shared a topless selfie as he urged his fans to be proud of their bodies (Ian West/PA)

He wrote: “For my entire life I have always hated being naked. Today I decided to have a naked day and spend the day in my room and watch TV and read and eat what I want and just celebrate this bod.

“It has been so empowering and wonderful and f***ing FUN. I think everyone should have a naked day once in a while and celebrate that beautiful human body of yours.

“LET IT ALL HANG OUT PEOPLE.” He added a heart, peach and aubergine emoji. Smith, known for hits including Lay Me Down, Stay With Me and I’m Not The Only One, was praised by fans in the comments section.

Smith had earlier told actress Jameela Jamil, who launched the I Weigh body positivity movement, he had struggled with his body “his whole life”.

Sam Smith has been open with his weight issues (Joel Ryan/PA Wire)

“When I was a kid, five or six, I was chubby and then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest,” he said.

“And then when I hit 11 years old I went to the doctors,” the Stay With Me singer said.

“I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day and my life as a teenager.

“I was holding a lot of oestrogen in my chest,” he said in the I Weigh Interviews series on IGTV.

“I had breasts. I had liposuction, I was 12 years old…. That was a big thing. At the time I was very happy about it.”

Press Association