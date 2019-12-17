Sam Smith shares body positivity message before Christmas

Sam Smith has urged fans to “love our fluctuating bodies” over the festive period.

The non-binary singer, who uses the pronouns they/them, said “Christmas always triggers tricky body issues with me” when they gain weight after eating festive food.

Smith said it was important to remember that, regardless of how much someone weighs, “we are deserving of love and acceptance”.

The pop star shared the message on Instagram alongside a black-and-white picture of their bare chest.

Smith said: “Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time.

“I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance.

“Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx”

Smith, 27, came out as non-binary earlier this year and in September asked fans to use the pronouns they/them.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter said they had come to the decision after spending “a lifetime of being at war” with their gender.

Smith revealed they had questioned their gender and had at one time considered a sex change.

A person who identifies as non-binary does not define themselves exclusively as masculine or feminine‍ and generally prefers they/them pronouns, rather than he/she.

Smith has also been open about their battle with weight and body image issues.

PA Media