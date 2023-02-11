Sam Smith performs risque rendition of hit single Unholy at Brit Awards

Sam Smith delivered a raunchy performance of their hit Unholy at the Brit Awards, which ended with a passionate kiss between two backing dancers.

The chart-topping singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday dressed in black bondage gear and a top hat with devil horns.

They were soon joined by collaborator Kim Petras for the routine set inside a car repair shop.

Flames erupted from the side of the stage while backing dancers rode a muscle car that bounced up and down on its hydraulics.

The performance ended with a close-up shot of a long kiss between two backing dancers.

Earlier in the night, Smith walked the red carpet wearing an eye-catching custom inflatable latex bodysuit from Harri featuring bulbous arms and legs.

This was paired with chunky platform heals in matching black.

Last weekend, Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for Unholy, making Petras the first transgender woman to win the award.

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said after taking to the stage at the Los Angeles event.

Smith’s fourth album Gloria recently went to number one in the UK.