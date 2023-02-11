| 7.2°C Dublin

Sam Smith performs risque rendition of hit single Unholy at Brit Awards

They were joined by collaborator Kim Petras for the routine.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras performing during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sam Smith delivered a raunchy performance of their hit Unholy at the Brit Awards, which ended with a passionate kiss between two backing dancers.

The chart-topping singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday dressed in black bondage gear and a top hat with devil horns.

