Sam Smith open to dating people of any gender

Sam Smith has said they are open to dating people of any gender after coming out as non-binary last year.

The 28-year-old said they had never thought about other people in “rigid terms”.

Smith told the Sun: “I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people, and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be.

“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing — to not be limited to one category of person.

“I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.

“I generally have never really thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms.

“I’ve grown up in a family where the gender power balance and all these things were completely shifted.

“My mum worked, my dad was a househusband. My sisters are incredibly strong women.”

In a lengthy Instagram post in September 2019, the four-time Grammy winner came out as non-binary and asked to be addressed by the pronouns they/them.

On Friday, they released their third album, Love Goes, which was originally called To Die For but was delayed and retitled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Smith discussed wanting to have children by the age of 35.

They said: “I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy.

“I’m definitely going to do that some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition.

“I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s an amazing job to have.

“Thirty-five is the latest I’m going to have a kid. That’s what I’ve decided.”

