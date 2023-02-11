| 7.9°C Dublin

Sam Smith dons latex bodysuit for Brits red carpet dominated by black outfits

Harry Styles and Ellie Goulding also both opted for all-black wardrobes.

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA) Expand

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sam Smith delivered a striking black look on the Brit Awards red carpet.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for their boundary-breaking looks, wore a custom inflatable latex bodysuit from Harri with bulbous arms and legs.

