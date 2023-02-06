| 1.5°C Dublin

Sam Smith collaborator Kim Petras makes Grammys history with transgender win

The duo took to the stage together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kim Petras, right, and Sam Smith accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for &ldquo;Unholy&rdquo; at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sam Smith handed the floor to collaborator Kim Petras as the duo celebrated her becoming the first transgender woman to win best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys.

Their chart-topping collaboration Unholy claimed the gong on Sunday night with German vocalist Petras thanking other trans performers who came before her.

