Sam Smith announces new album Love Goes

Sam Smith has announced their new album Love Goes will be released in October.

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, said writing the record over the last two years had been “one hell of a ride”.

Love Goes was originally called To Die For but Smith renamed it because the title did not “feel right” amid a global pandemic.

The record was initially supposed to launch in May before being pushed back. Announcing an October 30 release date, Smith said: “I’m extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can’t believe I’m saying that) Love Goes.

“This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride.

“I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do.”

Grammy, Oscar and Brit Award-winner Smith, 28, also shared the music video for the single Diamonds.

... these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again Sam Smith

It will appear on Love Goes alongside previously released tracks including Dancing With A Stranger featuring Normani and My Oasis featuring Burna Boy.

Smith said the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis had given them a fresh perspective on the album.

They said: “I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again.”

Smith added: “After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

