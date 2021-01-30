Sam Smith and Rita Ora lead tributes to Sophie

Sam Smith and Rita Ora have led tributes to DJ and producer Sophie.

The 34-year-old “accidentally slipped and fell” while climbing to watch the full moon, Music label Transgressive said in a statement.

The accident is reported to have taken place in the Greek capital, Athens.

The Glasgow-born music producer, also known as Sophie Xeon, collaborated with Charli XCX and Madonna and released debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, in 2018.

Singer Sam Smith wrote of the death of the Grammy-nominated artist: “Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel.

“A true visionary and icon of our generation,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

“Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come.

“Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time.”

Rita Ora wrote: “Sending all my love and prayers to Sophie’s family and friends.”

Chic frontman Nile Rodgers shared a picture of them together and remembered working with Sophie when he curated the Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre.

“RestInPower SOPHIE. You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 Southbank Centre,” Rodgers wrote. ⁦

US producer and singer-songwriter Finneas wrote on Twitter: “Rest In Peace to Sophie.

“I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear this.”

Sophie, who was a transgender woman, co-wrote Madonna’s 2015 single Bitch I’m Madonna and worked with pop singer Charli XCX on hits such as After The Afterparty and the EP Vroom Vroom.

The musician and producer, known for experimental music, began releasing music in 2013.

Sophie’s debut compilation, Product, in 2015, featured break-out singles Bipp and Lemonade.

PA Media