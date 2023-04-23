| 6.8°C Dublin

Sam Ryder’s Space Man voted UK’s favourite Eurovision entry of all time

The singer-songwriter came second in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with his uplifting pop track.

Sam Ryder (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Sam Ryder (Yui Mok/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sam Ryder has been crowned the winner of BBC Radio 2’s Ultimate UK Eurovision Song competition following a listener vote to discover the nation’s favourite entry.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter came second in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, with his uplifting pop song Space Man, giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

