Sam Fender: I’m so glad to be back on stage

Sam Fender has said that he is “so glad to be back on stage” performing concerts.

The singer performed in front of socially-distanced crowds at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park earlier this week, with an audience of some 2,500 fans.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, saw fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 separate raised metal platforms.

He told the BBC’s The One Show: “I don’t care what capacity we are doing it in, I’m just so glad to be back on stage.

“If we prove that this works, maybe we can just do this every week or something.”

He added that he is “proud” that Newcastle was leading the way for the return of live music, adding that “the Geordies are flying the flag for it”.

The 26-year-old, who is from North Shields, said that “we will get back to normality at some point with gigs”.

He added: “Eventually we will be out in fields, but it is nice to know that this is the first step towards that.”

Other acts scheduled to play at Gosforth Park include Sir Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

PA Media