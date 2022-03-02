Sam Fender and Bring Me The Horizon to grace stage at NME Awards

Sam Fender, Bring Me The Horizon and Griff will take to the stage at London’s Brixton Academy for the NME Awards on Wednesday night.

Rapper Berwyn, experimental pop singer Rina Sawayama and Chvrches with The Cure frontman Robert Smith are also set to perform.

The annual ceremony, which first took place nearly 70 years ago, will this year be hosted by actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper and rapper-presenter Lady Leshurr.

As she prepares to be crowned Godlike Genius at the #BandLabNMEAwards2022, visionary artist @FKAtwigs reflects on 10 years of boundary-breaking drive and creativity. Read the full NME interview here: https://t.co/6FnaQPG94r pic.twitter.com/tlHyqM1q0k — NME (@NME) February 25, 2022

Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Sawayama and Chvrches have all scored multiple nominations at the event.

FKA Twigs has already been announced as the latest recipient of the music magazine’s Godlike Genius prize – becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured.

American star Halsey will also be in attendance to pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while the songwriter prize will go to Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of indie pop band Bleachers and a producer and songwriter for acts including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

The 2022 official charity partner is the Music Venue Trust, which was founded in 2014 to protect the UK’s grassroots music venue network and played a significant campaigning role during the national coronavirus lockdowns.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 from 8.30pm.