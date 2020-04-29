Saara Aalto reveals she has married her manager Meri

| 13.2°C Dublin
Saara Aalto has announced she has married her partner and manager Meri.
The X Factor star also said the duo are launching a podcast together and Aalto will be offering online singing classes.
Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY NEWS!!
“First of all, we got married and Meri is now officially Meri Aalto (love you @meriaaltoofficial).. still waiting for the wedding though.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY NEWS!!❤️🌟 First of all, we got married and Meri is now officially Meri Aalto (love you @meriaaltoofficial).. still waiting for the wedding though..🙈 And this is the name Meri wanted to use now that we are going to announce some amazing new projects!😍 . 🌟 We have dreamt about building our No Fear brand and now finally we had time to do it! We are launching our ”No Fear – Rohkeampi minä” - podcast (in Finnish) on my bday 2.5. at 00! We’ll be talking about dreams, success, wellbeing and struggles of life in an honest and entertaining way. Get inspired and listen it here: ➡️www.nofear.company⬅️! 🌟 . 🌟 Also we have always wanted to build a school and now it’s happening virtually! This is our No Fear School ➡️www.nofearschool.com⬅️ The first course is my ”SINGING MASTERCLASS” which is a 5-week online singing course! I’ve learnt so much about singing in my life and I’ve put it all into this! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is for YOU! ❤️ . Thank you so much for your support and living this #nofear2020 life with us, keep on dreaming ❤️ ————— Nyt tulee niin paljon onnellisia uutisia, että HUH! ❤️ Ensinnäkin meidät on vihitty ja Meri on nyt jo hetken ollut virallisesti @meriaaltoofficial ❤️ Häitä ei olla päästy vielä juhlimaan, mutta niitä odotellessa… Ja tällä nimellä Meri halusi myös lähteä toteuttamaan meidän uusia projekteja, joista saadaan vihdoin teille kertoa! . 🌟Ollaan pitkään unelmoitu meidän No Fear-brändin kasvattamisesta.. Meidän yksi iso haave on ollut puhua unelmista, hyvinvoinnista, menestymisestä, elämän haasteista rehellisesti ääneen ihmisille, ja niinpä mun synttäripäivänä 2.5 klo00 me julkaistaan ”No Fear - Rohkeampi minä”-podcast! Podcastia pääsee kuuntelemaan ilmaiseksi meidän uusilla nettisivuilla: ➡️www.nofear.company⬅️ . 🌟Tämän lisäksi ollaan pitkään haluttu avata koulu… ja niinpä nyt avautuu meidän No Fear School!➡️www.nofearschool.com⬅️ Koulun eka kurssi on multa paljon toivottu ”SINGING MASTERCLASS”, joka on 5 viikon laulukurssi, mihin oon kasannut kaiken tärkeän, mitä oon laulamisesta näiden vuosien aikana oppinut❤️ Tule mukaan! Kiitos kaikille rakkaudesta❤️ #nofear2020
“And this is the name Meri wanted to use now that we are going to announce some amazing new projects!”
“We have dreamt about building our No Fear brand and now finally we had time to do it! We are launching our “No Fear – Rohkeampi mina” – podcast (in Finnish) on my bday 2.5. at 00!
“We’ll be talking about dreams, success, wellbeing and struggles of life in an honest and entertaining way.”
She added: “Also we have always wanted to build a school and now it’s happening virtually! This is our No Fear School. The first course is my ‘SINGING MASTERCLASS’ which is a 5-week online singing course!
“I’ve learnt so much about singing in my life and I’ve put it all into this! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is for YOU!
“Thank you so much for your support and living this #nofear2020 life with us, keep on dreaming.”
Meri also shared the same photo on Instagram and confirmed she has changed her name, writing: “My name is Meri Aalto.
View this post on Instagram
Mä oon Meri Aalto. Kyllä totta se on - minut ja @saaraaalto vihittiin taannoin (!!!love you beib!!!), mutta hääjuhlaa vietetään läheisten kesken myöhemmin ♥️ Nyt kun nimeni on virallisesti muuttunut, halusin ottaa sen myös käyttöön näissä upeissa uusissa projekteissa joita saan VIHDOIN kertoa teille 😍➡️ Meillä on ollut kauan haaveena auttaa ihmisiä laajemmin ja NYT NO FEAR laajenee ja kunnolla. 😱 Meidän No Fear -rohkeampi minä PODCAST julkaistaan tämän viikon lauantaina 2.5, jossa tullaan puhumaan kaikesta mahdollisesta elämään liittyen ➡️ www.nofear.company Sekä meillä on nyt myös verkkokoulu 😍😍 Tsekkaa www.nofearschool.com Siellä on nyt myynnissä ihan eka kurssi, ihan mieletön Saaran singing masterclass 🤩🔥(synttäriale nyt reilun viikon, joten liity mukaan!!) Oon niiiin onnellinen!! Muistakaa unelmoida ja mennä niitä kohti ♥️ —— My name is Meri Aalto. Yes it's true - me and Saara were married the other day (!!! love you beib!!!), but the wedding celebration will be celebrated with loved ones later ♥️ Now that my name has officially changed, I wanted to use it for these amazing new projects I finally get to tell you 😍 ➡️ We've had a dream for a long time to help people more wider and now NO FEAR is expanding and properly, point Our No Fear-braver me podcast will be released this week's Saturday 2.5, where we will talk about everything possible about life ➡️ www.nofear.company And we now also have an online school 😍😍 check it out www.nofearschool.com They have the first course for sale, amazing Saara singing master class 🤩🔥 (birthday sale for over a week now, so join us!!) I'm so happy!! Remember to dream and head towards them 😘
“Yes it’s true – me and Saara were married the other day (!!! love you beib!!!), but the wedding celebration will be celebrated with loved ones later.”
PA Media