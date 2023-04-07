| 13.4°C Dublin

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

The singer was set to be reuniting with the band for a 25th anniversary tour.

Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA) Expand

Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, his family and the pop group announced.

The singer, who weeks ago was confirmed to be part of an upcoming 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

