S Club 7 announce reunion tour to celebrate 25th anniversary

The seven-piece pop group was originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998.

Close

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

S Club 7 have announced they are reuniting for a UK tour later this year in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The seven-piece pop group were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and produced hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

