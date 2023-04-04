| 9.3°C Dublin

Rylan Clark to appear in Eurovision-themed episode of radio soap The Archers

In Ambridge, the presenter will judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show and need rescuing from residents.

Rylan Clark will star in a special Eurovision Song Contest-themed episode of The Archers ((Ian West/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rylan Clark will star in a special Eurovision Song Contest-themed episode of The Archers, the BBC has announced.

The long-running Radio 4 soap will see the Eurovision commentator stop in at the fictional village of Ambridge on his way to Liverpool for the international music competition.

