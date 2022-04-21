Ryan Tubridy asks Ed Sheeran to change his daughter’s nappy live on air

Ed Sheeran is enjoying his time in Ireland with his wife and daughter.

Ryan Tubridy asked Ed Sheeran to change his daughters nappy live on air as he spoke to the presenter by phone.

In the RTÉ Radio 1 interview, the singers daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran could be heard in the background as Ed informed Tubridy she needed her nappy changing.

The presenter then asked him to change the nappy while speaking to him, saying it would be “impressive”, however, the Bad Habits singer said he would wait until the interview was over.

This week Ed has played an intimate gig in Whelans and another warm-up show in Vicar St before his two big gigs in Croke Park this weekend.

He will then move to Cork next week for two conerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh before two more shows in Thomond Park, Limerick, on May 5 and 6.

The singer said Whelans is one of his favourite venues, because after seeing Damien Rice as a teenager he was inspired to become a singer-songwriter.

“I went to go and see an under-18s Damien Rice show [in Whelans] getting onto 20 years ago and it was the day I decided I wanted to be a singer-songwriter,” he said.

"I went to this concert and saw a man with an acoustic guitar control an audience and it was the moment when I realised ‘that is something I can do if I work hard enough’ so it was nice to go back there.

"I go back there anyway to hang, they do a good pint of guinness, but it’s also a great music venue.”

As for Vicar St, Ed said he believes it’s the best music venue in Europe.

“I think it’s the best venue in Europe in terms of intimacy. It's a big venue but when you play the show you can see everyone at all times, it’s not like there are loads of different floors,” he said.

The Lego House singer said as a child he visited Ireland four times a year, and wants to make sure his daughter and future children also have a connection with the country of his ancestors.

“I’ve got my family here so I’m spending time with my wife and daughter and I’ve got a lot of family here in Ireland so I am seeing them and catching up with them in Dublin and I’ve family in Cork and Limerick. It’s a family affair,” he said.

“I came here four times a year as a kid and I would always spend my birthday here so to show my daughter the culture that her family comes from is so nice, it’s her first time here.

"It’s such an integral part of my family and I don’t want to lose that, I want my children to experience the same things that I did.”

Ed said he would love to buy a house in Ireland at some stage, but he probably wouldn’t tell anyone if he does.

As for his set-list for his Croke Park gigs, the British popstar said it’s all about finding a balance between what people want to hear but also playing what they’re not expecting.

“I have to find a balance between fitting in all the things people want to hear, there are some songs I’m cutting from the set that are big hits but because there can only be 22 songs you have to choose really carefully.”