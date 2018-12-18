RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act is throwing her hat into the ring to represent Australia at next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act to attempt to represent Australia at Eurovision

The drag star, who appeared on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003, is making her bid with new single, Fight For Love.

Act, the alter ego of Shane Jenek, will compete on Australia's national selection TV show Eurovision - Australia Decides in February.

Act told Australian broadcaster SBS: "A sweet 16 years after Australian Idol, I have the chance to show Australia how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited!

"To compete to represent Oz in Eurovision is second only to being on that stage in Tel Aviv and singing my lungs out for my country.

"I've sat at home every year since Guy Sebastian competed in 2015 and have been so keen to be a part of it. Now, this might be my chance!"

Act rose to fame in the UK and Ireland after appearing in Celebrity Big Brother.

She beat Ann Widdecombe and Boyzone star Shane Lynch in a public vote to win the series earlier this year.

Australia has been eligible to take part in Eurovision since 2015.

The grand final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May.

It is understood RTE will announce details of Ireland's entry early next year.

