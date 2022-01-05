RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist for best Irish album of 2021 revealed

Elaine Mai on the cover of her album 'Home'

Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill on the cover of their album 'In The Game'

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021 has been announced.

The winner will be revealed at a live show from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM on Thursday, March 3.

Here are the nominees for Album of the Year:

Bicep – Isles

Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill – In the Game

For Those I Love – For Those I Love

Orla Gartland – Woman on the Internet

HousePlants – Dry Goods

Kojaque – Town’s Dead

Elaine Mai – Home

Video of the Day

Saint Sister – Where I Should End

Soda Blonde – Small Talk

Villagers – Fever Dreams

Head of music at RTÉ 2FM, Adam Fogarty, said: “The sheer quality of this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist highlights the incredible standards now being reached routinely by musicians and artists in Ireland across a range of genres.

“While it has been an extremely challenging year for the music industry, so many Irish artists, not just those who have made the shortlist, have used this time, much of it in the absence of live shows, to produce some incredible music.”

The Irish song of the year shortlist is set to be announced on January 26.

This is the 17th annual Choice Music Prize, with the album of the year being decided by a panel of 11 Irish music media professionals and industry experts.