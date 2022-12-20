Royal Variety Performance features special performance from ‘Shabby Chic’

Chic frontman Nile Rodgers welcomed a host of special guests including singer Sam Ryder and comedians Lee Mack and Al Murray onto the stage at the Royal Variety Performance.

The super group, dubbed Shabby Chic, also included comedians Maisy Adam, who shook a pair of maracas, while Frank Skinner strummed on a banjo and David Baddiel played an electric guitar on stage.

The performance was part of a pre-recorded show which will air on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV.

Lee Mack hosts the Royal Variety Performance 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday December 1, 2022. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul RandB sensations Nile Rodgers and Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill. After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney's Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month. The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus, comedy from Al Murray – The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year's Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake. The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The event will be held in the presence of The Earl and Countess of Wessex. In honour of Queen Elizabeth II long association with The Royal Variety Performance there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of 'Sing'. Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porterwill perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit 'Three Lions'. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

Lee Mack hosts the Royal Variety Performance 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday December 1, 2022. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul RandB sensations Nile Rodgers and Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill. After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney’s Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month. Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porterwill perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’. The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus, comedy from Al Murray – The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year's Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.comFrom Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCETUESDAY 20TH DECEMBER 2022on ITV1Pictured: arrives at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the Royal Variety Performance 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday December 1, 2022.Photographer: Matt CrossickMulti award winning comedian and actor Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be held in the presence of The Earl and Countess of Wessex. In honour of Queen Elizabeth II long association with The Royal Variety Performance there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of ‘Sing’. The evening will be a spectacular celebration featuring exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and hilarious British comedy. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul RandB sensations Nile Rodgers and Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill. After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney’s Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month. Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porterwill perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’. The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus, comedy from Al Murray – The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake. The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.(C) ITVFor further information please contact Peter GrayMob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.comThis photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE 2022 or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the recording of the 95th Royal Variety Performance, which saw comedian Mack host at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Ahead of the show, 54-year-old Mack said: “I used to watch it growing up with the family so I’m so pleased to be able to host this big wonderful variety show.

“I’ve performed at The Royal Variety before, but to host it feels very different because the amount of people who have hosted the show over the years, some of the greats like Bob Hope and Bruce Forsyth.”

Mack said his favourite Royal Variety Performance from over the years was when Freddie Starr impersonated Mick Jagger.

“The shows are always great but Freddie Starr’s first appearance at The Royal Variety show was absolutely brilliant.

“(As host) I’m looking forward to be able to do things I wouldn’t normally be doing and getting involved with other things.

“I’m a massive fan of doing stuff that I don’t normally do, like playing in Soccer Aid or being a magician’s assistant.

“So, things that weren’t part of the job when I started.”

He added: “We’ve got lots of surprises up our sleeves and to be able to host a night where you are literally swinging the pendulum from a slow song to acrobats, the variety is incredible and to be able to welcome these people on stage is going to be great.

“My wife and children are coming. I don’t think my children have ever seen me do a stand-up ever and the kids will love the show. We’ve got some great acts on.”

Wearing a classic tuxedo, Mack played a white electric guitar alongside Rodgers and Ryder while Murray strummed a drum

Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’.

The Royal Variety Performance will air at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.