Romancing the Rolling Stones: The women who loved and lost

The list of the band’s conquests is long and filled with controversy and betrayal. Can we ever see these lotharios in the same light after #MeToo?

Can&rsquo;t get no satisfaction: Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall in Barbados shortly before his 40th birthday. Photo by Wally McNamee via Getty Images Expand
Keith Richard and girlfriend Anita Pallenberg after the birth of their baby son Marlon in 1969. Photo via Getty Images Expand
Love quadrangle: Brian Jones never recovered after Anita Pallenberg, also said to have been sexually involved with Mick Jagger, left him for Keith Richards Expand
Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith, who he met when she was just 13. Photo by Brendan Monks via Getty Images Expand
Ronnie Wood and Ekaterina Ivanova in 2009. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Expand
Charlie Watts and his wife Shirley in 2012. Photo by Janek Skarzynski via GettyImages Expand
The Stone Age: Sixty Years of the Rolling Stones by Lesley-Ann Jones Expand

Lesley-Ann Jones

Rock’s riotous escapades of yore are largely lost on the high seas. Many secrets went down with the ship. Its purveyors, who still look the part from the cheap seats but who are reduced to gnarled warlocks point-blank, have had quite a voyage. It’s not yet all over for the satisfied septuagenarians, but it is getting there. Did they get away with it? Much of it. Few ever got away with more than the Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were a match made in heaven with agendas that would always collide. While ‘Keef’ was content to ride bareback the deadly nags named drugs and rock’n’roll that almost extinguished him with fearful regularity, it was Jagger who was possessed by the demon lust. His hitlist runs into high four figures, and that is a conservative count. I had to reduce it to celebrity names only in my new book, The Stone Age.

