Romance and cleaning top music playlists as people stay home

Now That’s What I Call Love Songs (Now Music/PA)

Britons are busy at home with housework and romance, if new music statistics are anything to go by.

Now That’s What I Call Music has revealed its most popular playlists in the last fortnight.

Now Love Songs has come out on top, with 205,000 streams.

Now Housework is next with 163,000 streams, while Lewis Capaldi is the UK’s most-streamed artist.

Lewis Capaldi is the UK’s most-streamed artist (Ian West/PA)

The playlists beat other offerings including disco, rock legends, movies and singalong.

Alex McCloy, its senior digital director, said: “Seeing that people are listening to our Now Love and Now Housework playlists puts a smile on our faces.”

Now Housework features the likes of The Boy Does Nothing by Alesha Dixon and Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5.

Love Songs includes tracks from Harry Styles, Capaldi, Justin Bieber and John Legend.

The data has been collected over the last 14 days from the Now Music App.

PA Media