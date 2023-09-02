Róisín Murphy: ‘I’m not famous — I can go into Spar undisturbed’
The style icon calls her new album Hit Parade ‘joyful and sensuous’ but it is also infused with a sense of personal loss. She talks about the ups and downs of the last decade — and how she freaks out her kids
Pop icon. Avant garde innovator. Stylistic chameleon. Róisín Murphy is all of these things, but Arklow’s most famous daughter downplays it all. Take her birthday, for example; although she recently turned 50, there was no milestone celebration or star-studded parties with outré outfits.