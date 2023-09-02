Róisín Murphy: ‘I’m not famous — I can go into Spar undisturbed’

The style icon calls her new album Hit Parade ‘joyful and sensuous’ but it is also infused with a sense of personal loss. She talks about the ups and downs of the last decade — and how she freaks out her kids

Róisín Murphy: ‘I was just saying stupid s**t on this amazing music’. Photo by Nik Pate

Lauren Murphy Today at 03:30